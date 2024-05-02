Drew Barrymore explains how she accidentally left a list of her romantic partners at Danny DeVito’s house

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Danny DeVito had the opportunity to know way more about Drew Barrymore than the rest of us.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the daytime host was joined by Ross Matthews and “the boys” of “CBS Mornings,” Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers.

Talk turned to a story by the Independent newspaper about millennial women keeping lists on their phones of people they’ve had sex with.

Barrymore shared that she had some experience with that.

“I made a list. It was back in the day,” she said. “I did it with paper and pen. I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything. I left it at someone’s house.”

That someone happened to be Danny DeVito, Barrymore revealed, who at the time was directing a movie titled “Duplex” in which Barrymore was costarring and producing. Turns out she wrote the list on the back of some notes about the film.

She came clean to the actor she said.

“I did admit it to him,” Barrymore told the group. “He came on the show and I was like, ‘I left my sex list at your house.’”

Longtime viewers of her daytime talk show might remember that back in 2022, DeVito made an appearance and joked, “I made a copy of it and it’s gonna be in my autobiography” before coming clean with the truth.

“No, I never came across it. I never saw it,” he told Barrymore and the audience. “Your secret is safe with me.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.