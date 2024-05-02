Ryan Gosling recalls Burt Reynolds taking a ‘shine’ to his mom

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Gosling says Burt Reynolds once had a crush on his mom.

“The Fall Guy” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, where he talked about working with Reynolds on the 1996 movie “Frankenstein and Me.”

Gosling described Reynolds as friendly, but said he quickly figured out that’s because he was with his mom Donna, who he describes as “beautiful.”

“I’m surprised you don’t know it. ‘Frankenstein and Me,’” as Kimmel mentioned the movie role that Gosling took at around “13 or 14” years old.

“It’s complicated,” Gosling told Kimmel of his time with Reynolds. “Because I thought he took a shine to me. I thought he thought there was something special about me. And then I realized that I have a really beautiful mom.”

He continued, saying, “He was just kind of interested. It was like I was getting like a secondary shine. The real shine was for my mom. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is secondary shine.’”

Kimmel asked, “How long did it take you to figure that out?”

“I wish I had found out sooner,” Gosling said, adding that although nothing happened between her and Reynolds, she did like the attention.

Kimmel joked back, “You could have been Ryan Reynolds had that worked out.”

“This close,” Gosling laughed.

Reynolds died in 2018 at age 82.

