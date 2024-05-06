Ariana Grande says filming ‘Wicked’ movie was ‘transformative’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — It sounds like Ariana Grande’s experience filming the upcoming “Wicked” movie was rather wonderful.

“It was just the most extraordinary, transformative and beautiful experience I’ve ever had in my life,” Grande said on Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet on Monday. “I love the project so much more now than I ever did, and I’ve loved it since I was 10 years old.”

Grande is portraying Glinda in the hotly anticipated film alongside actor Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.

They join an impressive legacy of actors who’ve portrayed the roles including Idina Menzel, Michelle Williams and Kristin Chenoweth.

She added that working with Erivo “and getting to know and love her has changed my life as well.”

Grande described the experience as “happy and really, really special” and teased that viewers will “see a little something very soon.” A first-look trailer was released in February during the Super Bowl.

Grande wore a light pink gown by designer Jonathan Anderson to the star-studded event. The piece was made of mother of pearl and Grande said that she “loved the tie-in of the opalescence of the little hues of pink and green” because those are the signature colors of “Wicked.”

The two-part “Wicked” movie is a cinematic adaptation of the famed Broadway musical, which is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” It tells an alternate version of events in Oz before Dorothy’s arrival and explores the story of how Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West as she navigates being framed by the Wizard.

Jeff Goldblum, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Bowen Yang also star in the film.

“Wicked: Part 1” will hit theaters on November 27. “Wicked: Part 2” will follow in late 2025.

