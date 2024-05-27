Warm and breezy evening ahead

After a windy weekend, conditions have calmed significantly on this Memorial Day. High pressure will keep winds light during the day and boost temperatures towards the triple-digits everyday this week.

Breezy winds are expected each late afternoon and evening with gusts around 25-35 mph.

There are currently no watches or warnings posted for the Coachella Valley. However, there is an Air Quality Watch in effect through 8 PM for areas south of the Salton Sea due to the risk of blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures will consistently rise into the low triple-digits each day and sink into the 70s overnight.