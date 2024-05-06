‘Gen V’ producers say Chance Perdomo’s role will not be recast following the actor’s death

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The producers of Prime Video’s “Gen V” say they have decided not to recast the role played by late actor Chance Perdomo in the upcoming second season.

Instead, they said in a new statement, the new season will “honor Chance and his legacy.”

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” a statement posted to the show’s official X page on Monday read.

According to the statement, the decision not to recast the actor’s role was made “because no one can replace Chance.”

“Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May,” the statement added.

The actor died in March at age 27 following a motorcycle accident, according to a statement that his representative sent to CNN at the time.

Perdomo appeared in the first season of “Gen V” as Andre Anderson, also known as Polarity – a burgeoning “Supe” who possesses superhuman strength.

“Gen V” is a spinoff of Prime Video’s anti-superhero series “The Boys” and debuted in 2023. It follows a group of college-aged superheroes as they compete for a chance to join the elite international superhero team called The Seven, an entity introduced in Season 1 of “The Boys.”

After Perdomo’s death, producers of the series wrote in a statement posted to X that the young actor was “always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.”

In 2019, Perdomo scored a best leading actor BAFTA TV Award nomination for the TV movie “Killed by My Debt,” and is also known for playing Ambrose Spellman in all four seasons of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which starred Kiernan Shipka in the title role.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.