Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West to costar in ‘Lion King’ live concert event at the Hollywood Bowl

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West is heading to the Pride Lands as the latest performer to join the live concert production of “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.”

West, according to a news release sent on Wednesday, will be performing alongside Broadway star Heather Headley – who originated the role of Nala in the 1998 “Lion King” Broadway production – Grammy winner Lebo M., and previously announced “Lion King” franchise performers Billy Eichner, Jeremy Irons, Bradley Gibson and Nathan Lane. Jennifer Hudson is also set to appear as a special guest.

Details on West’s exact role are still unknown, but the 10-year-old already has some Hollywood experience. West, the daughter of Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, voiced the role of Mini in last year’s “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” and has performed on stage alongside her father at previous concerts.

“The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” live concert event will take place later this month at Los Angeles’ iconic outdoor concert venue the Hollywood Bowl. It will celebrate the 30-year history of the beloved Disney franchise by featuring musical numbers, cast members and costumes stemming from the original 1994 animated classic, the award-winning Broadway musical and 2019’s live-action theatrical reboot.

Tickets are available to purchase now for “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” live concert event, which will take place on May 24 and 25 in Los Angeles. The live concert will eventually be available to stream as a Disney+ Original Special at a later date.

West is not the only celebrity child to be attached to the storied “Lion King” franchise in some capacity. Beyoncé and Jay Z’s 12-year–old daughter Blue Ivy Carter is part of the cast of the upcoming “Mufasa” movie – the live-action prequel to “The Lion King.”

