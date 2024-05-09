‘The Bear’ Season 3 will open for business this summer with all 10 episodes streaming in June

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “The Bear” is preparing to open its doors once more.

Hulu and FX’s beloved culinary series is set to debut its third season on June 27, according to a news release on Thursday. All 10 episodes of the new season will be available to stream on that date.

The announcement was accompanied by a short teaser trailer, showcasing Jeremy Allen White’s central character Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – clad in his white chef’s jacket – walking into the kitchen of his newly refurbished eatery to get cooking in the early hours of the morning.

Season 3 will follow Carmy and his right-hand staffers Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they “do what it takes” to elevate The Bear, “their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business,” according to an official synopsis.

“Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together.” The team navigates the ever-changing restaurant industry and this season will reveal “if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.”

Season 2 of “The Bear” followed Carmy as he and his “Original Beef” crew embarked on an anxiety-inducing journey to revamp their storied Chicago sandwich joint into an epicurean foodie destination.

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matheson return as series regulars, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon appearing in recurring roles.

Earlier this year, “The Bear” racked up 10 Emmys, including best comedy series, as well as three Golden Globes.

