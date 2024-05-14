George Clooney will make Broadway debut in ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — George Clooney is coming to Broadway.

The Oscar-winning actor and his longtime producing partner Grant Heslov are taking their 2005 film “Good Night, and Good Luck” to the Great White Way in spring 2025.

The production will be co-written by Clooney and Heslov. Tony winner David Cromer will direct. The stage adaptation will mark Clooney’s first time performing in a Broadway production. He is cast as legendary newsman Edward R. Murrow, who was played by David Strathairn in the film.

“Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape,” Cromer said in a statement. “There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience.”

Clooney played Murrow’s producer Fred Friendly in “Good Night, and Good Luck.” The film was nominated for six Academy Awards.

“I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” Clooney said in a statement.

The theater for the play has yet to be announced.

