Sophie Turner says split from Joe Jonas ‘were the worst few days of my life’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sophie Turner is now the happiest she’s been in “a really long time,” but she went through struggle to get there.

In an interview with British Vogue, the “Game of Thrones” actress talked bout her split last year with singer Joe Jonas after four years of marriage. The two share two young daughters.

Turner was the subject of some negative headlines after their breakup, which painted her as a party girl and Jonas a the more responsible parent.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” she told British Vogue. “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.”

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real!” she added. “I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’”

Despite her and Jonas presenting a united front in announcing their break up, unflattering coverage continued when photos from the wrap party from her series “Joan” went public.

“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s**t up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story,” Turner said. “It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

The cast and crew of “Joan” became “my emotional support people, my family,” Turner said, adding her life has felt better since then as she’s relocated to her native UK from the US with her children.

Turner said her circumstances have improved enough that she no longer takes medication for depression.

“There’s something about a community and a support system that I’ve never realised is so important up until now. And I think the reason I was on medication for so long is because I didn’t have those people with me,” she told the publication. “Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time. I’m starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.