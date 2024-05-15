Tom Brady says his appearance on ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time’ has ‘affected’ his children

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Former American football star Tom Brady has said he regrets how some of the jokes in Netflix show “The Greatest Roast of All Time” affected his children.

During the show, which was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and livestreamed on Netflix on May 5, Brady was roasted about his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, his appearance, his two retirements, “Deflategate” and his FTX investment, among many other sore topics.

Speaking on an episode of “The Pivot Podcast” with Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder, released Tuesday, Brady said the jokes about his divorce had not gone down well with his family.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,’ he said. “I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids.”

Brady and Bündchen’s divorce provided a lot of roast-fodder throughout the night, with Brady frequently shown sipping his drink when it was mentioned.

The former couple, who have two children together – Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 – jointly announced in October 2022 they were parting ways.

Brady said he had a moment of realization that the roast hadn’t turned out the way he thought it would.

“It was the bittersweet aspect of when you’re doing something you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way it affected actually the people I care about the most in the world,” he said.

“It makes you in some ways a better parent going through it because sometimes you’re naïve,” added Brady.

“It’s a good lesson for me as a parent, I’m gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it.”

Brady had a remarkable 23-year career as the NFL’s leading quarterback, winning seven Super Bowl rings – six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is also a five-time Super Bowl MVP and won three NFL MVP awards.

He first announced his retirement in February 2022. He ended up reversing his decision and returned to the field for one more season with the Bucs before officially retiring last year.

At the end of the roast, Brady finally had the chance to defend himself, saying people had asked him why he agreed to do the event.

“It’s simple,” Brady said. “I can take all the hits. I would have done this earlier but I’ve been too busy winning championships.”

