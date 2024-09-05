Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, known for hit ‘Type of Way,’ dead at 33

By Alli Rosenbloom and Leah Asmelash, CNN

(CNN) — Atlanta-based rapper Rich Homie Quan, known for his 2013 hit “Type of Way,” has died, according to a statement from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was 33.

Quan, whose full name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died on Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Jimmy Sadler, the senior medical examiner investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Sadler said.

Details on the cause of death were not provided.

Quan was a significant part of raising Atlanta’s trap hip-hop sound to the mainstream.

Alongside rappers like Young Thug, Quan became known for his melodic approach to rap – heard in hits like 2013’s “Type of Way” and 2014’s “Lifestyle.” The latter song, which also featured Young Thug and Birdman under the group name Rich Gang, went platinum in the US and helped jumpstart both his and Young Thug’s careers.

The following year, he dropped “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” another commercial success. It became one of Quan’s highest charting songs, and his dance moves from the track’s music video became so ubiquitous, particularly on now-defunct Vine, that it spurred the phrase “Hit the Quan.”

Quan was scheduled to perform at Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Live: The Final Lap tour in Atlanta later this month alongside Waka Flocka, Nardo Wick and Boosie.

“RIP Rich Homie Quan,” rapper Meek Mill, who collaborated with Quan on a “Type of Way” remix, wrote on his Instagram story on Thursday. “Prayers to his family.”

Rapper 2Chainz, who recently collaborated with Quan on a track titled “Ah’chi,” released this year, wrote on his Instagram page that they had just spoken about shooting a music video together.

“Remember me as an original. As (an) artist who did it his way,” Quan told Revolt in an interview published in July, speaking about the legacy he hoped to leave. “Remember me as a hard kid from Atlanta with a dream, who believed in himself and bettered himself — and won.”

