Paula Abdul cancels tour to treat ‘recently sustained’ injuries

(CNN) — Paula Abdul is straight up heartbroken to have to disappoint her fans, but she’s taking some time off to take care of herself.

In a statement shared on social media Wednesday, the singer and songwriter announced with “an incredibly heavy heart” that she “recently sustained” some injuries.

“In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story,” her post read. “After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota.”

The “Rush, Rush” singer added her “deepest apologies,” writing that her supporters “mean the world to me” and that the situation “truly breaks my heart.”

“I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we’re together,” her statement continued. “I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader and famed choreographer launched her music career in 1988 with her debut album “Forever Your Girl.”

Abdul has also served as a judge on popular reality shows, including “American Idol” and the American version of “The X Factor.”

