Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman announce split after 33 years together

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — One of the longest relationships in Hollywood fashion history is coming to an end.

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman have announced they are splitting after 33 years together, which includes 26 years of the two being married.

Zoe shared the announcement on her verified social media.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” the announcement reads. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

Zoe, 53, and Berman, 55, are the parents of sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10. They wrote that their sons will be the focus for her and Berman, who is a banker, moving forward.

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children,” the statement also reads. “We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share.”

The pair also asked for privacy for their family “as we navigate this new chapter.”

The couple and their home life was part of the reality series “The Rachel Zoe Project,” which aired on Bravo from 2008 to 2013. Two years later, they starred in Lifetime’s “Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.