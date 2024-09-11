Frankie Beverly, lead singer and founder of Maze, dead at 77

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Frankie Beverly, who with his band Maze gave the world a an anthem that will forever be tied to cookouts and good times, died on Tuesday, his family announced.

He was 77.

Beverly’s family posted a statement on the band’s social media accounts, which began: “Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience.”

“During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way,” their statement continued. “This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

The family went on to write, “He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better.”

“He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all,” the statement which was signed by the Beverly family concluded. Howard Stanley Beverly aka Frankie Beverly 12/6/46 – 9/10/24.”

No cause of death was shared. CNN has reached out to Beverly’s representative for comment.

Born in Philadelphia, Beverly got his start in music early, performing as a soloist in church while growing up in the East Germantown section of the city.

As a teen he sang with an ensemble called The Silhouettes before forming his own doo-wop group, The Blenders.

Legend has it that Beverly changed his first name to Frankie for the stage in homage to singer Frankie Lymon, who found fame singing doo-wop as part of the group Frankie Lymon and the teenagers.

In 1970 Beverly founded the group Maze, which was originally known as Raw Soul.

Their mix of soul, funk and R&B reportedly captured the attention of legendary singer Marvin Gaye, who invited them to tour with him as his opening act.

It would open the door for years of hits and success for Beverly and the band with hits like “Joy and Pain,” “Golden Time of Day,” “We Are One,” “Happy Feelin’s” and a song touted as “the unofficial theme of Summer and any gathering of people who have come to party—’Before I Let Go!’,” according to the band’s site.

“Before I Let Go” became such a staple in the Black community that Beyoncé covered it for her 2019 film concert film “Homecoming.” It is also the subject of a 2021 episode of Jenna Wortham and Wesley Morris’s New York Times podcast, “Still Processing.”

“She kept it quiet, until her people called me one day…when they played it, I was blown away,” Beverly said about the Beyoncé rendition. “This is one of the high points of my life.”

Beverly and Maze continued to tour for decades and in 2102 Beverly received the Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards. He announced his retirement earlier this year.

