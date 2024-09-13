Jennifer Hudson is ready for the holidays and the new season of her talk show

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — While it’s been a decade since Jennifer Hudson released an album, she’s always singing.

“Everyone is like, ‘Oh it’s been 10 years since you’ve had a album’ and I’m like, I don’t feel that way because I sing in everything that I do,” Hudson told CNN. “You know, whether it’s a soundtrack, whether it’s the happy place thing, it doesn’t even matter what it is, I’m singing.”

Hudson’s fans will be happy to know she has a Christmas album coming soon, something she said she’s longed dream of doing.

“I feel like throughout my career, I’ve done everything that’s been asked of me to do and now it’s my turn to do what I want do,” Hudson said. “That’s one of the main things I wanted to do. I’m a holiday fanatic. I love the holidays, and I just want to share, which is why it’s called ‘The Gift of Love.’”

The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award) winner is also entering into the third season of her self-named daytime talk show.

Hudson tries to bring joy to her viewers each day and herself.

“What does that look like for me? You know, deciding when I wake up in the morning, what’s gonna make me smile a day? What can I do to make me happy? What can I do to have fun? What can I do for myself?” she said. “Accentuating the positive and not necessarily that things have to be negative to choose joy but making a point to find your joy your way.”

She did just that in July with in a video that went viral of Hudson singing “Hallelujah” in the Chateau de Versailles.

Hudson said given how she was feeling in her spirit at the moment, as well as the “amazing” acoustics of the location, she couldn’t resist the urge to sing.

“I never would’ve imagined the impact that it would have because after that I’m walking around Paris and everybody was like ‘Oh my God, when you sang ‘Hallelujah,’ your performance’ and I was like ‘What performance?,’” she said. “I was just reacting to what was on my spirit in that moment. I really was.”

Hudson has been trusting her spirit from the time she got her start 20 years ago as a contestant on “American Idol.” She said finding herself now interviewing stars on her syndicated show, when she used to be the one being interviewed, feels meant to be.

“Everything in my life is a full circle. Think about it,” Hudson said. “I was on ‘America Idol’ as a contestant. Then next thing you know, I’m on ‘The Voice’ as a coach. I was a celebrity in the interview, now I’m a host interviewing celebrities. So it takes a minute to shift into that.”

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” debuts Monday.

