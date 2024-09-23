Jamie Foxx looked like a proud father as he walked his daughter Corrine down the aisle

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jamie Foxx recently stepped into a new role as father of the bride.

The Oscar-winning actor walked his daughter, Corinne Foxx, down the aisle at her nuptials over the weekend, appearing to get emotional as he escorted the 30-year-old to the altar.

The touching moment was captured by his former “The Jamie Foxx Show” co-star Garcelle Beauvais, who posted the video as part of a carousel of images on her verified Instagram account.

“Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten ❤️❤️,” Beauvais wrote in the caption. “Your love & respect for each other is palpable 🙏🏽. Corinne you looked stunning,”

The post has since been deleted, but the video is being shared on other platforms.

The younger Foxx announced her engagement to Hooten, a writer/director and television executive, on social media in 2023.

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️,” she wrote in the caption on a series of photos of her and her beloved.

Her father shared her post, adding his own tribute to the couple, writing that they “are a perfect example of what being in love is.“

“You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement,” the star wrote. “@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… 🙏🏾❤️ and @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can’t wait to walk you down that isle (sic).”

The father-daughter duo are well known for being close. She was by her father’s side in the months that followed a medical incident.

It was announced earlier this year that the pair will co-host a music trivia show.

