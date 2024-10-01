John Amos, star of ‘Good Times’ and ‘Roots,’ dead at 84

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — John Amos, the actor known for his role as the family patriarch on the hit sitcom “Good Times” and the adult Kunta Kinte in the famed miniseries “Roots,” has died, according to a statement from his son shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

Amos died in Los Angeles of natural causes, his son, K.C. Amos, said in his statement to the publication. He was 84.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” the statement read. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

