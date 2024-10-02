Andrew Garfield says he’d ‘100 percent’ be into playing Spider-Man again

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — It’s entirely in the realm of possibility that we could one day see Andrew Garfield dangling from a skyscraper as Spider-Man again.

This according to the actor himself, who told Esquire in an interview published on Wednesday that he’d “100 percent come back” to reprise his iteration as the beloved, web-slinging superhero.

He’d return, he said, “if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into.”

Garfield succeeded Tobey Maguire in the role of Peter Parker/Spider-man, and while his first outing opposite Emma Stone in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” was very well-received, the sequel two years later was met with a much cooler reception.

The reception was so cold, in fact, that a third installment of the franchise was shelved by Sony, the film’s studio, and the return of Garfield’s Spider-Man at the time was left in limbo – or, as he described it to Esquire, was “left dangling.”

But Garfield did find his way back into his Spidey suit when he made a surprise extended cameo in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” alongside Maguire and Tom Holland, who succeeded Garfield in the role.

His and Maguire’s appearances in the film were met with much enthusiasm from the “Spider-Man” fandom and beyond, making “No Way Home” the top-grossing film of that year.

Being able to inhabit the character once again in the film, Garfield said, “was really healing for me.”

“I love that character, and it brings joy,” he added. “If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

It’s too soon to tell if “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” is finally becoming a reality, but if it does, it’s pretty safe to say that many will be quite joyful.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.