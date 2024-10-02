John Amos’ daughter says she learned of his death through the media

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Actor John Amos died in August, but his daughter has revealed she only learned about it when his passing was reported by the media on October 1.

Shannon Amos paid tribute to her late father in a video shared on Instagram that showed the two dancing to the song “Dance with My Father” by Luther Vandross.

“I am without words…Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st,” Shannon Amos wrote in the caption. “We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

The actor’s death was announced Tuesday by his son, Kelly Christopher Amos.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” the statement provided to CNN reads. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

John Amos was 84.

His children had disagreed on his care, which became public last year after Shannon Amos raised concerns to law enforcement. She posted on social media her belief that her father was “a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation.”

The elder Amos was hospitalized at the time and released a statement via his publicist insisting that he was fine.

