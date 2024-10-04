‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ are doing a crossover episode

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Two of the most popular television shows set in Philadelphia are teaming up.

“Abbott Elementary” star and creator, Quinta Brunson, and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star and co-creator. Rob McElhenney, both shared news they’re collaborating on a crossover episode on social media.

“Season 4 of Abbott Elementary gets real Sunny :),” Brunson wrote in the caption of a photo of her with McElhenney and his “Sunny” costar, Charlie Day.

In his Instagram stories, McElhenney shared a photo of the trio, along with “Sunny” star Danny DeVito and “Abbott” stars Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis, in front of the exterior of the “Abbott” school set.

Both comedies lean into their Philadelphia, Pennsylvania settings.

Back in February, McElhenney mentioned “Abbott” when posing about a Willy Wonka immersive experience.

“A lot of you are saying this feels like an episode of Sunny, but to me it feels more like an @alwayssunny @AbbottElemABC crossover episode,” he wrote on X at the time.

Brunson screen-grabbed the post and responded, “Just say the word @robmcelhenney. I love you guys.”

“Abbott” is centered on an elementary school serving inner-city students and “Sunny” is about a group of friends who run a dive bar in South Philadelphia.

No information about the plot or air date of the crossover episode has been announced.

