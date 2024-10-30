Tom Hanks ages backwards in ‘Here,’ but feels good with where he is now

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Digital technology is used to allow actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright to appear younger in their new film “Here,” but Hanks said he has no problem with aging.

The 68-year-old actor talked to People magazine recently ahead of the movie’s world premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

“It’s good to look young again,” he said. “It’s not great to be young again.”

“Here” reunites Hanks and Wright, who famously co-starred in the hit 1994 film “Forrest Gump.”

The pair play two characters at various ages in the new film, which Hanks described as “kooky.”

“That was like the gimmicky kind of aspect of it, because you could do that with regular makeup if you want to do that,” he said. “But because we have this other super fast-filter computer that happened right then and there, we don’t have to wait for the post-production process to view [ourselves as young].”

While he enjoyed seeing himself as younger, Hanks said there were also challenges.

“The much more difficult part that was both physical and spiritual emotionally is when [“Here” characters] Richard and Margaret are 35 and 42 — when the aging process just begins to kick in and you no longer are able to spring up off a couch,” Hanks said. “And you’re not yet to a place where life slows down completely.”

“I’d rather be as old as I am,” he added.

“Here” is in theaters Friday.

