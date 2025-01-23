Kendrick Lamar adds SZA as special guest for Super Bowl halftime show

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kendrick Lamar isn’t just going on tour with SZA.

The frequent collaborators are also joining forces for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Lamar announced on his verified social media on Thursday.

In the video, the rapper is seen on a football field on his phone.

As he discusses his frame of mind leading up to the big performance, Lamar can be heard saying, “You know, this field a lot bigger than people think, so that’s a must.”

“Exactly. I’ve been thinking about a guest performer,” he says to whoever he’s on the phone with, as SZA sneaks up behind him and douses him with a huge container of blue liquid.

The two have worked together often, most recently on the singles “Luther” and “Gloria” for Lamar’s recently released surprise album “GNX,” and on “30 for 30” for SZA’s “Lana.”

It was announced last month that Lamar will be going on tour with SZA in April, following his planned Super Bowl halftime headliner appearance.

The Super Bowl, held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, will air on Sunday, February 9 on Fox at 6:30 p.m. EST.

