Oscars 2025: See the full list of nominees
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
(CNN) — The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are set to be announced Thursday morning.
Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will reveal the nominees for the film industry’s top prize starting at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT.
“The Brutalist,” “Emilia Pérez,” “Conclave” and other titles are expected to be among those recognized.
The nominations announcement for this year’s Oscars was delayed due to the LA wildfires.
Conan O’Brien is set to host the ceremony, taking place on March 2 and airing on ABC.
Here are the categories expected to be announced:
Best picture
Best actor in a leading role
Best actress in a leading role
Best actor in a supporting role
Best actress in a supporting role
Best director
Best cinematography
Best international feature film
Best adapted screenplay
Best original screenplay
Best live action short film
Best animated short film
Best animated feature film
Best documentary short
Best documentary feature film
Best original song
Best original score
Best makeup and hairstyling
Best costume design
Best editing
Best sound
Best production design
Best visual effects
This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.
