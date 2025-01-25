Ryan Reynolds calls Hugh Jackman ‘the best human being I know’ at Radio City Music Hall show

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Reynolds showered his “Deadpool & Wolverine” costar, friend and former frenemy Hugh Jackman in praise on Friday night at Jackman’s show in New York City, but as always, he made sure to get a few playful jabs in, too.

At the opening performance of Jackman’s musical revue “Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love” at Radio City Music Hall, Reynolds spoke from the crowd at one point, calling Jackman his “gotcha for life.”

After joking that they were “supposed to finish this bit” where Reynolds gets the microphone wrestled out of his hands by security who then tase him and tie him up and throw him into the “Radio City Music garbage dump and then they just light it on fire,” he continued to say, “I love this man, I care about this man, he is genuinely the best human being I know… and I have four children! He is the best.”

Reynolds’ love fest for Jackman continued on his social media, where the “Proposal” star wrote on his Instagram story that he had no idea Jackman “could sing and dance. I knew he could stab and grunt,” in a nod to Jackman’s Wolverine alter-ego. He went on to call the show “an immersive retrospective and jamboree of feeling, giggles and joy.”

He also mentioned that he attended with the pair’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” director Shawn Levy, writing that “watching our pal tear a hole thru @radiocitymusichall is a core memory. I give it 4.9 stars out of 5 because I was told there’d be a car chase.”

Tony-winner Jackman’s new show is running for a 24-performance residency at the famed Radio City Music Hall, where he will perform songs from some of his past stage and film credits, including “The Greatest Showman,” “The Boy From Oz,” “Oklahoma!” and “Les Miserables.”

Jackman also posted about the evening on his Instagram, including a photo of Reynolds and Levy beaming from their seats.

“What an incredible night it was. We opened our show at the @radiocitymusichall. It had all the feels,” he wrote in the caption. “The love, the glitches, the sweat, the tears, the laughter and, and, and. The love emanating from the audience was enormous. We all felt it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.