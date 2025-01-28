The story of how Meryl Streep evacuated her home during the LA wildfires is harrowing

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Meryl Streep had to take matters into her own hands when evacuating from the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this month, according to her nephew.

Abe Streep, a contributor to New York Magazine, wrote in a story published Tuesday that the three-time Oscar-winning star received an order to evacuate on January 8, the day after the onset of both the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

When the elder Streep tried to leave, her nephew wrote, “she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit.”

“Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape,” the story states.

The Palisades and Eaton fires are considered the most destructive fires in LA history. Residents in the areas continue to take stock of the damage and trauma left in the blazes’ wake.

Although official damage assessments are still ongoing, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection estimates that more than more than 16,200 structures were damaged or destroyed in the fires.

Altadena resident Joseph Kindred – also known as director Jo Lenz – was also among those affected. He told New York Magazine that he and his family remained in their home on the night of January 7. Around 3 a.m. on January 8, he woke from a 20-minute nap to realize they had to get out immediately. Outside, with burning embers falling, he told his family, “Make sure you hold my hand. We don’t have time to pack anything.” In addition to his house, the Eaton Fire claimed Kindred’s cameras and hard drives, including unseen footage of late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

“Only Murders in the Building” star Martin Short recounted the difficulty he had evacuating from the Palisades Fire, saying he was stuck in his car for more than an hour to cover a distance that normally takes five minutes. While his house was ultimately spared, one of his two sons lost his home.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner says 29 people died in the Southern California wildfires. As of late Monday, there have been 17 deaths related to the Eaton Fire and 12 deaths related to the Palisades Fire.

