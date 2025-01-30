Prosecutors include two more victims in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal indictment

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs, expanding the racketeering conspiracy allegations to include two new female victims.

Combs was previously charged with racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution of a former long-term girlfriend, who is identified in the indictment as “Victim 1.” The superseding indictment alleges the crimes extended to two additional women. He is also charged with sex trafficking of “Victim 1.”

Prosecutors allege Combs and his associates used his position of power and influence to intimidate and lure female victims often “under the pretense of a romantic relationship” and then caused them to engage in sex acts, often involving male commercial sex workers, according to the indictment. Prosecutors previously alleged the crimes occurred at “Freak Offs” or events where women were drugged and forced to have sex. In the new indictment, prosecutors allege that on some occasions, the criminal activity included just Combs and a female victim.

Prosecutors have said their investigation is continuing and emphasized that in a letter to the judge filed on Thursday.

“As the Government has previously indicated, its investigation remains active and ongoing. The Government will endeavor to return any further superseding indictment as promptly as possible, mindful of the May 5, 2025 trial date in this case,” prosecutors wrote to the judge.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges. CNN has reached out to his attorneys for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated with additional information.

