‘Stranger Things’ creators tease new supernatural show set in a retirement community: ‘They ride golf carts, not bikes’

(CNN) — While everyone is hanging at the edge of their seats for more info on the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” the brothers behind the hit show are already cooking up their next projects.

At a Netflix presentation of the streaming giant’s 2025 slate for press on Wednesday, “Stranger Things” creators Ross and Matt Duffer revealed that in 2026 they will be executive producing two new shows, titled “The Boroughs” and “Something Very Bad is Going to Happen,” both of which “encompass what we feel is at the core of ‘Stranger Things,’” according to Ross Duffer – “they’re stories about ordinary people who encounter the extraordinary.”

Matt Duffer added that “The Boroughs” “probably shares the most DNA with ‘Stranger Things’ because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil.”

“Only unlike ‘Stranger Things,’ it’s set in a retirement community, so that’s something different,” he quipped. “This time our misfits are a little on the older side. They ride golf carts, not bikes,” he said, in reference to the young characters in “Stranger Things” who ride their bicycles around Hawkins, Indiana.

Aside from the brief description, the pair were able to share some key cast members for “The Boroughs,” including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and Bill Pullman.

As for “Stranger Things,” the Duffers shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the concluding season and revealed that they’d spent an entire year filming it, capturing over 650 hours of footage.

“It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane,” Ross Duffer said, while his brother highlighted that it “was super intense and emotional to film – for us and for our actors. We’ve been making this show together for almost ten years. There was a lot of crying. There was SO much crying.”

For context, “Stranger Things” first premiered on Netflix back in 2016, when star Millie Bobbie Brown was 11 (and coincidentally began playing a character named Eleven). Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria pointed this out at the presentation, going on to say that she was recently in attendance at Brown’s wedding.

If that weren’t enough, the Duffers also promised that Season 5 of “Stranger Things” wouldn’t mark the end of the story of the Upside Down.

“There are more ‘Stranger Things’ stories to tell and in the works. It’s a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we’re deeply involved in every one,” Matt Duffer teased.

Also in the mix at the Netflix presentation was more information on another sinister and escapist hit show – namely “Squid Game,” which debuted its second season last month.

Bajaria unveiled the news that the third and final season of the South Korean thriller series will hit the streamer on June 27.

