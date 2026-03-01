Actor Awards 2026: See which nominees are taking home a win

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Now, it’s time for the Actors.

The show formerly known as the SAG Awards is set to take place on Sunday, and it will be the last major stop for many nominees before the Oscars on March 15. The Actor Awards are voted on by members of the Screen Actors Guild, which this year placed Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” ahead of the pack with seven nominations total.

“Sinners” from director Ryan Coogler scored five nods, with individual recognition for recent BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku, along with Michael B. Jordan – who pulled double duty playing twins – and newcomer Miles Caton. The acclaimed vampire-period hybrid film is also nominated for its ensemble as a whole, as well as for best stunt ensemble.

On the television side, Apple TV’s awards darling “The Studio” is the nomination leader with five nominations, including for series star and creator Seth Rogen along with Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz (aka Sal Saperstein) and the late, great Catherine O’Hara.

“The White Lotus” and “Adolescence” follow close behind, with four nominations apiece.

The Actor Awards will also bestow a lifetime achievement award on “Indiana Jones” and “Shrinking” star Harrison Ford during the telecast. The event is being hosted by Kristen Bell, and will stream live on Netflix.

A complete list of nominees follows, with winners indicated in bold:

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Miles Caton, “Sinners”

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“The Diplomat”

“Landman”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Studio”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“Andor”

“Landman”

“The Last of Us”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

