Zendaya and Tom Holland have married in secret, stylist Law Roach claims

(CNN) — Actors Zendaya and Tom Holland have tied the knot at a secret wedding ceremony, according to Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Roach told media outlet Access Hollywood that “the wedding has already happened.”

“You missed it,” said Roach, who has been working with Zendaya for more than a decade.

Zendaya and Holland, who are both 29, met in 2017 while filming “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and their chemistry on the film’s press tour led to speculation that they were romantically involved.

However, it wasn’t until July 2021 that their relationship was confirmed, when the couple were photographed kissing in Holland’s car.

Since then “Tomdaya” have kept their relationship largely out the spotlight, only occasionally sharing snapshots of it in interviews or on social media.

They have managed to do so despite the fact that they have become two of Hollywood’s biggest stars: Zendaya has recently appeared in blockbuster movies such as “Dune: Part Two” (2024) and “Challengers” (2024), while Holland plays Peter Parker in the Marvel franchise “Spider-Man.”

The sight of a diamond ring on Zendaya’s finger at the Golden Globe awards in January 2025 sparked speculation that Holland had proposed, which he then confirmed in an interview in September that year.

Then in February this year rumors swirled that the couple had secretly married, after Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold band instead of the diamond ring.

Now it appears Roach has let the proverbial cat out of the bag, although neither Zendaya nor Holland has addressed his statement.

CNN has contacted representatives for both Zendaya and Holland for comment.

