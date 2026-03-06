Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Netflix part ways

By Lisa Respers France, Max Foster, CNN

(CNN) — Meghan Markle and Netflix are ending their partnership on her lifestyle brand.

The artist also known as the Duchess of Sussex developed her As Ever brand with the streaming giant, launching last year with her Netflix series “With Love, Meghan.”

The brand has grown to include household items such as jams, teas, wine and honey and is expected to continue beyond the partnership.

“As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year,” a spokesperson for As ever said in a statement shared with CNN. “We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Netflix released a statement praising both the former “Suits” star and her products.

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” the statement read. “As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

Markle’s Netflix show – in which she shares both cooking and entertaining tips, sometimes with celebrity friends – and her product line have been in keeping with a familiar lane for her.

Prior to meeting and marrying Prince Harry in 2018, she had a lifestyle blog titled Tig, which featured similar content.

The couple now live in Montecito, California, with their two young children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

“With Love, Meghan” ran for two seasons last year on Netflix, with a special holiday episode streaming in early December.

