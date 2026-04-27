Nedra Talley Ross, last surviving Ronette, dies at 80

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Nedra Talley Ross, the last surviving member of the 1960s girl band The Ronettes, has died. She was 80 years old.

The singer, who joined forces with her cousins Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett to form the musical trio, passed away on Sunday morning, according to her daughter.

Writing on Facebook on Sunday night, Nedra K. Ross said: “At approximately 8:30 this morning our mother Nedra Talley Ross went home to be with the Lord. She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved. Thank you Lord.”

Meanwhile a post on the band’s official Facebook account also shared the news: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing. She was a light to those who knew and loved her.”

“As a founding member of The Ronettes, along with her beloved cousins Ronnie and Estelle, Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever.”

“Rest peacefully dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic.”

Born in New York City on January 27, 1946, Ross formed the band — originally known as Ronnie and the Relatives and later the Darling Sisters — with sisters Spector and Bennett in 1959. Ross and Bennett started by singing back up, while Spector took the lead.

They only became famous in 1963 after signing with music producer Phil Spector, creator of the 1960s’ “Wall of Sound” style. “Be My Baby,” their first single with Spector, was a massive hit. Among their other hits were: “Baby I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain” and “Do I Love You?”

They also enjoyed huge success in the UK and were billed alongside the likes of the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds. They also opened for the Beatles on their final US tour in 1966.

The group broke up in 1967. Soon after, Ronnie wed Phil Spector, with whom she had a tumultuous relationship. They divorced in 1974.

The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, two years before Bennett’s death. Spector died in 2022.

Inducting them that night was Rolling Stone Keith Richards. Recalling his first encounter with the trio in 1964, he said: “They touched my heart right there and then and they touch it still.”

In their acceptance speech that night, Ross spoke of the “dream” she and her cousins had starting out in their teens.

“We had a dream, but with a dream you need to have people behind you with your dream. For us, my mom knocked on doors when people didn’t want to hire and put under contract three young pretty girls that they said were going to change their minds down the road. I thank you for that — God knows what you’ve done.”

She went on to thank Jesus for saving her life through open heart surgery, as well as others, including her husband, Scott Ross, and their four children.

“Show business is a thing that can be great, but it can be bad, too,” she said. “For us, we had a family that gave us a core to help stabilize us in a very difficult crazy world. It was a fun time. I thank God.”

The-CNN-Wire

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Brandon Griggs contributed to this report.