The superyacht concept with an infinity pool and open-air cinema

Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

If you thought you’d seen it all when it comes to innovative luxury superyacht designs, this new hybrid concept may just prove you wrong.

Not only does the 65-meter SEE concept hold a unique exterior made up of huge walls of reflective glass, it also has five swimming pools, including a glass-bottom infinity pool, as well as an onboard open air cinema.

Devised by New-York based studio Gill Schmid Design in collaboration with Lateral Naval Architects, the vessel is to be equipped with a groundbreaking E-Hybrid propulsion system, with batteries as its main source of power.

Convertible spaces

The design team describe its interior, which consists of huge open plan areas with convertible spaces that offer those on board freedom and flexibility, as “Transformers in an architectural context.”

The SEE concept has room for 14 guests and up to 17 crew members, and comes with a long list of eye-wateringly impressive amenities.

Its foredeck lounge, positioned under the infinity pool, features a 3D outdoor cinema with a large retractable glass element that transforms the area into a large oceanfront terrace when its withdrawn.

Guests can also take advantage of the spa and wellness area, which includes a sauna, steam room and hot tub, as well as the onboard yoga studio, beach club and tender garage full of toys.

The onboard kitchen has been developed to encourage communal dining experiences, with chef’s tables, a fermentation chamber, a mushroom lab, a sushi counter, as well as a juice and coffee bar, and a cocktail lounge.

Silent cruising

“The design is based on a sense of like-minded community of family or friends who want to enjoy the journey and experience nature and the environment in a laid-back atmosphere,” say the team at Gill Schmid Design.

With the ability to achieve a top speed of 16 knots, and an estimated range of 3,750 nautical miles, the vessel will be fitted with batteries that can power it for six to eight hours at anchor and allow for up to three hours of silent cruising, along with diesel engines specifically for battery recharging.

It would take around three years to build SEE if it was to be picked up, according to the designers, who say that they’ve received a strong level of interest from shipyards and buyers since unveiling the impressive concept.

In March, the design studio unveiled Twin, an ice-class explorer and support vessel concept that was dreamed up in collaboration with German builder Dörries Yachts.

Meanwhile, Rome-based Lazzarini Design Studio launched its latest project Saturnia, a 100-meter vessel made entirely of dry carbon fiber and equipped with its own private dockyard on board, back in July.

