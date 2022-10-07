New York City has 19 new Michelin-starred restaurants

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

New York’s finest dining was honored Thursday with the announcement of 2022’s Michelin star designations.

There are now 19 new Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City.

Two restaurants, Al Coro and Saga, made their Michelin debut with an impressive two stars, which designate “excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”

Al Coro, overseen by Chef Melissa Rodriguez, features regional Italian cuisine alongside “dishes that take a bit of license,” the restaurant’s website says.

There’s a seven-course menu for $245 per person, or a five-course version for $195. There’s also an a la carte menu.

“Honored, shocked, and humbled,” Al Coro posted on Instagram Thursday night after receiving its two stars.

Saga, located on the 63rd floor of a 1932 Art Deco building in Manhattan’s Financial District, serves a seasonal tasting menu for $295 per person.

The location is dazzling, but “Chef James Kent never allows his cuisine to be overshadowed by the setting,” Michelin said in a news release. “Along with his talented team, he presents diners with compositions that embrace luxury, seasonality and urbane inspiration.”

In total, 73 restaurants earned Michelin stars in the venerable dining institution’s 2022 New York guide.

“New York’s culinary landscape is definitely back on its feet, growing bigger and bigger, proposing more and more innovative offers, ready to achieve new challenges and to reach higher success,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, in a statement.

Five of the restaurants listed in the 2022 guide retained their three-star status for “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”: Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Eleven Madison Park, Le Bernardin, Masa and Per Se.

The 2022 guide features five three-star restaurants, 13 two-star restaurants and 55 one-star restaurants as well as 125 restaurants with the “Bib Gourmand” designation — for quality food at moderate prices — and 267 recommended restaurants.

Among the starred restaurants, 15 different cuisine types are represented.

The restaurants are featured in Michelin’s online guide.

New Michelin one-star restaurants

There are also 17 new one-star restaurants, with “high quality cooking, worth a stop,” in the 2022 edition of the guide:

• 63 Clinton (Lower East Side; Contemporary cuisine)

• Clover Hill (Brooklyn Heights; Contemporary cuisine)

• Dirt Candy (Lower East Side; Vegetarian cuisine)

• Frevo (Greenwich Village; Contemporary cuisine)

• Icca (Tribeca; Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

• Joomak Banjum (Midtown West; Asian cuisine)

• L’Abeille (Tribeca; French cuisine)

• Le Pavillon (Midtown East; French cuisine)

• Mari (Midtown West; Korean cuisine)

• Noz 17 (Chelsea; Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

• Oiji Mi (Gramercy; Korean cuisine)

• One White Street (Tribeca; Contemporary cuisine)

• Red Paper Clip (Greenwich Village; Contemporary cuisine)

• Semma (Greenwich Village; Indian cuisine)

• Shion 69 Leonard Street (Tribeca; Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

• Torien (Greenwich Village; Japanese/Yakitori cuisine)

• Yoshino (East Village; Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

Top image: Diners at Al Coro in New York on June 18, 2022. (Karsten Moran/The New York Times)