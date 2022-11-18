How to get a year’s worth of flights for $599

Julia Buckley, CNN

Have you cut down on travel over the past couple of years and are wanting to make up for lost time? Always planned to see more of the US? Take a trip of a lifetime around your home country? Enter Frontier Airlines, and its new unlimited annual flight pass — for just $599.

That’s the introductory cost for what’s been named the GoWild! Pass. Unfortunately, it’s not available to those wanting to visit the US on a bucket list trip — it’s only available to those aged 18 and over, who reside in the United States.

Passes are valid for a year starting May 2, 2023. Passholders will be able to book flights for a fare of $0.01, plus taxes, fees and booking charges, which start at $14.60 per segment. Adding baggage or assigned seating will cost extra.

Initially launched for domestic flights only, the pass will now include international flights across Frontier’s network, which covers Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

There’s just one catch — you can only book flights the day before travel for domestic journeys, and 10 days before international travel. There are blackout periods, too — dates are listed on the website, but are the obvious ones, around holiday periods. Flights are subject to availability, and the airline warns that “last seat availability is not guaranteed.”

Oh, and you shouldn’t use this pass to block out flights you might take — because no shows will be penalized. Those who sign up for the introductory $599 rate will also have their pass automatically renewed next year at $1,999, unless they cancel beforehand.

On the plus side, you’re likely to use more than $599 worth of flights in a year, even if they’re last minute bookings.

If you want to get your mitts on it, you’d best be quick — the $599 rate expires tonight at 11.59 p.m. Mountain Time.

