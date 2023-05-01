Who is Karl Lagerfeld, the controversial and pioneering designer inspiring this year’s Met Gala dress code?

By Jacqui Palumbo, Tara John, Jack Guy and Issy Ronald, CNN

This evening, the worlds of fashion, celebrity and high society will convene at the Met Gala, one of the most anticipated red carpet events of the year, wearing dependably extravagant outfits inspired by this year’s dress code — “In honor of Karl.”

The gala’s theme is a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the late fashion juggernaut with an indelible influence on the industry but a controversial reputation, and coincides with a major exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

So who was Lagerfeld, what was he best known for, why is his legacy controversial and who is his Instagram-famous cat?

Who was Karl Lagerfeld?

The German designer is best known for his work as the creative director of the storied French fashion house Chanel, a post he held from 1983 until his death in February 2019. He was a prolific designer, also at the creative helm of Fendi and his eponymous label at the time of his death, and left his mark on Chloé, Patou and Balmain over the course of his long career.

His designs transformed Chanel into one of the world’s most valuable fashion houses and popularized the iconic “double-C” logo.

Lagerfeld’s business savvy also made him an early proponent of the now ubiquitous luxury collaborations with high street brands, and a pioneer of creating cinematic sets and headline-worthy moments at runway shows.

In 2004, he became the first designer to design a collection for H&M, a trend later followed by the likes of Stella McCartney, Comme des Garcons, Versace and Maison Martin Margiela.

He also gained a reputation as the most recognizable man in fashion, rarely seen without his dark glasses, silver ponytail, a high, starched white collar, and fingerless gloves.

Why is he controversial?

Lagerfeld’s influence and star-making power was undeniable, but over the years he made a number of disparaging statements that upheld narrow standards of beauty or cast criticism on the #MeToo movement.

He also sparked outrage in 2017 after criticizing German Chancellor Angela Merkel for offering refuge to refugees fleeing conflict.

Whether or not all Met Gala guests will celebrate Lagerfeld, or choose to make more subversive statements, remains to be seen.

Last October, actor and body positivity advocate Jameela Jamil called the theme “a disappointing double standard” in the industry, pointing out on social media that Lagerfeld’s comments were recent. “It’s really weird when someone gets a completely free pass and I don’t want to be a part of that.”

Who is his Instagram-famous cat?

In his later years, Lagerfeld also gained fame as the adoptive parent of Choupette, a Birman breed cat he was given by a friend.

“There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals… I never thought I would fall in love like this with a cat,” he told CNN in 2013.

The cat’s jet-set lifestyle, traveling the world at Lagerfeld’s side, became social media legend; a tribute Instagram account created by a fan has over 120,000 followers, tracing her every move around the world.

And if she makes an appearance on the Met’s iconic front steps, all eyes will be on her.

