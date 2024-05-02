Skip to Content
Above average highs until the weekend

Highs will once again span the middle 90s today, running several degrees above the average of 90. It will be a pleasant evening in Downtown Palm Springs for Villagefest tonight.

A ridge of high pressure will maintain clear and sunny conditions, with modest breeziness.

Into the weekend, a quick moving trough will push through NorCal, causing gusty winds late Saturday through Sunday. Winds will begin to strengthen Saturday afternoon.

We will remain gusty through Sunday evening, with the potential for blowing sand and dust which could lead to visibility issues and road closures. Wind eases on Monday, and highs return to near normal.

Patrick Evans

