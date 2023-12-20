Bahamas cruise diverted to Canada and New England

By Jennifer Henderson and Sarah Engel, CNN

(CNN) — Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting.

The ship, which was scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, sailed instead to New England and Canada “due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather that would have made it impossible to safely reach the southern Atlantic Ocean from New York City,” Field Sutton, director of communications, MSC Cruises USA, told CNN via email.

Guests were given a choice to cancel their trip for a future cruise credit at their convenience or to sail on the new itinerary, the statement said.

“The only alternative would have been to take the more extreme step of cancelling the cruise — and thousands of people’s vacations — outright. The complexities involved in obtaining last-minute berths for unplanned stops and provisioning the ship along its new route left a sailing to Canada and New England as the only viable option,” the statement added.

Cruise ships frequently skip or change ports of call and reserve the right to do so in their contracts of carriage.

MSC’s says “The Carrier does not guarantee that the Cruise Ship will call at any or every advertised port or follow any particular route or time schedule.”

Itinerary changes often are in the same region and involve diversions around weather systems.

The MSC Meraviglia will be arriving in Saint John in the Canadian province of New Brunswick on Thursday after stopping in Boston and Portland, according to a social media post from Port Saint John.

The weather forecast there calls for a high of 27 degrees F (-3 C) and a low of 12 F (-11 C) on Thursday.

