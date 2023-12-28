Fire crews called to blaze at England’s historic Blackpool Tower

By Christian Edwards, CNN

(CNN) — A fire has broken out at the Blackpool Tower, a historic landmark on the northwest coast of England.

Flames were seen emerging from a metal section close to the top of the 129-year-old structure in videos shared on social media Thursday.

Lancashire Police said it had sent six fire engines, a drone team and a rope rescue team to respond to the blaze.

“Please stay away from the area. The drone team are in operation so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations,” it said in a statement shortly after 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET).

The Blackpool Tower Eye, the attraction at the top of the structure, was not open to visitors on Thursday, according to the tower’s website.

The structure was inspired by the Eiffel Tower and stands on the 7-mile Promenade along the Blackpool seafront.

At 158 meters high, Blackpool Tower was the tallest manmade structure in the British Empire when it opened during the Victorian era, and remains one of the seaside resort’s main attractions.

