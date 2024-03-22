Emily Ratajkowski’s latest flex? Divorce rings

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Diamonds are forever – especially for Emily Ratajkowski, who has chosen to turn her engagement ring into something entirely new following her split from her film producer husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

With the help of Alison Chemla, creative director of jewelry brand Alison Lou, Ratajkowski worked to remake her old engagement ring, which featured a pear-shaped and a princess-cut diamond, into two separate rings.

“The rings represent my own personal evolution,” the model told Vogue. “I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man.”

Now, the pear-shaped diamond sits on Ratajkowski’s pinkie finger, while the princess cut has been flanked by more trapezoid stones and turned into a new sparkler.

Ratajkowski went on to explain that she got the idea after reading Stephanie Danler’s story “The Unravelers” in The Paris Review.

“(It) includes the story of her grandmother’s snake ring—a ring that is made up of the different stones from her various marriages,” said Ratajkowski, who was catapulted to fame after she appeared in the music video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 track “Blurred Lines.”

“I loved the idea of a ring unabashedly representing the many lives a woman has lived.”

The model, who shares a son with Bear-McClard, added that creating the rings was a “fun project” to work on “amidst a hugely transitional period in my life.”

“The ring became symbolic to me—some kind of token or evidence of my life becoming my own again,” she said.

“Somehow, these rings feel like a reminder that I can make myself happy in ways I never imagined,” she added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.