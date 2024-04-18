The world’s best airports for 2024, according to Skytrax

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — Ali versus Frazier. The Red Sox versus the Yankees. Doha versus Singapore.

For the last decade, Singapore’s Changi International Airport and Doha’s Hamad International Airport have been going back and forth, battling over the title of ‘world’s best’.

Every year, UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site Skytrax surveys travelers from around the globe to compile its list of the best airports in the world, and for 2024 the honor goes to Qatar’s airport, which is known for its ultra-modern design, easy-to-navigate terminals and high-end shopping.

Singapore (SIN) had the title in 2023 and 2020, while Doha (DOH) took the gong in 2022 and 2021.

“This year, [Hamad International Airport] celebrates its milestone tenth year of operations and we are truly honored that passengers have voted us Best Airport in the World for a third time,” Qatar Airways Group’s CEO, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to surprise and delight passengers by creating memorable and exceptional passenger journeys in the years to come.”

DOH is one of several airports that offer free city tours for passengers with long layovers, which earned it high marks from respondents. It’s also home to the Oryx Airport Hotel, where visitors can enjoy spa treatments, a squash court and an 82-foot swimming pool.

The Skytrax rankings were announced at the World Airport Awards in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 17. Data for the list was collected between August 2023 to March 2024 from people of more than 100 nationalities. Respondents were polled on a variety of topics, from ease of getting through security checkpoints to quality and variety of food and drink.

European airports dominate

Nine of the top 20 best airports are in Europe, including Vienna, Madrid and Istanbul. But the highest placer of the group is Paris’ Charles de Gaulle (CDG), in sixth. The French capital has invested heavily in updating infrastructure ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer, and it looks like that work has paid off.

CDG’s terminal 3 was named the world’s best low cost terminal, and Paris’ Orly (ORY) has been named the best regional airport in Europe.

Other European airports also scored accolades from Skytrax. Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) scored the prize for world’s best airport security processing, Zurich Airport (ZRH) was named best in class in the 20- 30 million passengers per year division and Helsinki-Vantaa Airport (HEL) ranked the highest in the 10-20 million annual passengers category.

Japan shines

Seven of Skytrax’s top 20 airports are in Asia. Both of Tokyo’s hubs, Haneda (HND) and Narita (NRT), landed in the top 10, with Haneda one spot ahead of its sibling airport in fourth.

New Chitose Airport in Sapporo (CTS) won the prize for the world’s most improved airport, while Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya (NGO) was named best in class for the airports with 5-10 million passengers per year category.

Kansai International Airport (KIX), which serves the Osaka area, scored the award for the world’s best airport baggage delivery.

Regional highlights

In all, 570 airports were evaluated around the world.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was crowned the best airport in North America.

Down under, Melbourne Airport (MEL) took the highest honor for the Australia-Pacific region.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was named the best airport in India.

Cape Town Airport (CPT) won the prize for the best airport in Africa, as well as recognition for being the African airport with the best staff service. King Shaka International Airport (DUR) in Durban was the winner in the category for airports with under five million annual passengers.

El Dorado International Airport (BOG), which serves Bogota, Colombia, was voted the best airport in South America, while Panama Tocumen Airport (PTY) won the honor of best airport for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Not just airports

In addition to ranking airports, Skytrax also gives out honors for exceptional airport hotels.

The retro-inspired TWA Hotel at New York JFK was named the best airport hotel in North America. Others recognized in this category were the Hyatt Regency Shenzhen (best in China), Hilton Munich Airport (best in Europe), and the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport (best in the world, for the ninth year running).

The world’s best airports for 2024

1. Doha Hamad Airport

2. Singapore Changi Airport

3. Seoul Incheon Airport

4. Tokyo Haneda Airport

5. Tokyo Narita Airport

6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

7. Dubai Airport

8. Munich Airport

9. Zurich Airport

10. Istanbul Airport

11. Hong Kong Airport

12. Rome Fiumicino Airport

13. Vienna Airport

14. Helsinki-Vantaa

15. Madrid-Barajas

16. Centrair Nagoya Airport

17. Vancouver Airport

18. Kansai Airport

19. Melbourne Airport

20. Copenhagen Airport

