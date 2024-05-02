Aston Martin opens 66-story residential tower in Miami

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Miami has a new addition to its skyline – a 66-story residential tower built by Aston Martin, marking the British luxury sports carmaker’s first foray into the residential real estate market.

Comprising of 391 units, Aston Martin Residences Miami sits at the mouth of the Miami River on Biscayne Bay, the firm said in a statement Tuesday.

Designed in partnership with architect Rodolfo Miani of Bodas Mian Anger and built by G&G Business Developments, the 249-meter- (818-foot-) tall building houses seven penthouses, each with private pools and terraces, as well as apartments ranging in size from one to five bedrooms.

The largest unit is the “Unique Triplex Penthouse,” arranged over three floors at the top of the building, which remains on the market for $59 million.

The property was officially opened on Tuesday. Timed to coincide with the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, the company said in a statement that it marks “the latest distinct expression of Aston Martin’s ultra-luxury high performance brand.”

Featuring an infinity pool with a pool deck, jacuzzis and cabanas on the 55th floor, the sail-shaped complex has a two-floor fitness center, two movie theaters and a virtual golf simulator.

The building has a sky bar and lounge, chef’s kitchen, ballroom and private dining areas, as well as a spa, beauty salon and barber shop.

Direct access to the sea via a superyacht marina is also available, plus a private butler service.

Germán Coto, chief executive officer of G&G Business Developments, told CNN Tuesday that the firm wanted to work on a project in the “cosmopolitan city” of Miami, and that this piece of land was the perfect choice.

“It’s an amazing plot with an excellent view of the river,” said Coto.

The structure’s aerodynamic shape helps the building deal with the technical challenges presented by high winds in the area, as well as evoking the sleek shape of an Aston Martin, according to Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin.

It also becomes wider from the base to the mid-section before tightening once more towards the top, making it appear to bow out over people on street level, Reichman told CNN.

“That’s part of the drama,” he added.

Challenges

However, the process wasn’t all plain sailing.

“It was difficult to achieve what we wanted because the space and the plot is kind of small,” said Coto, with the building fitting into a 1.25-acre plot of land.

Meanwhile, local building regulations imposed strict standards, explained Reichman, taking into account the low-lying land and propensity for flooding.

“They were some of the most amazing challenges,” he said. “You have to withstand the flooding with the windows that are on street level.”

There were further obstacles due to the curved shape of the building, which means that units on the east side have an individual architectural structural component.

Aston Martin touches

Homeowners are able to customize their interior space with the help of the Aston Martin design team, with three style packages – Timeless, Covert and Indulgent – drawing on the company’s British heritage, as well as the building’s context.

“It needs to have part of the DNA of an Aston Martin,” Reichman said. “But we are in Miami, you don’t have a cold November evening where you need to put the log fire on, so you’ve got to be considerate of the environment that you’re in.”

Design elements running through the building include doors with bespoke Aston Martin handles, number plinths and kestrel tan leather door tabs.

Aston Martin said that 99% of the properties sold before the building was completed. Residences were sold for $1.5 million to $8.5 million, while penthouses ranged from $16 million to $59 million.

The Unique Triplex Penthouse, on the market for $59 million, comes with the last remaining Aston Martin Vulcan, an 820 brake horsepower all-carbon fiber supercar, of which only 24 exist, a spokesman for the company said. Meanwhile, buyers of the 47 Signature and Penthouse units were also able to choose between an Aston Martin DBX sports SUV or the company’s DB11 sportscar.

Aston Martin isn’t the first luxury carmaker to enter the residential property market.

A 63-story building from Bentley will open in 2026 along the coastline of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Featuring 216 units, the property will have an elevator designed to take residents up to their doorstep while seated inside their cars.

