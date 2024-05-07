Zendaya stunned not once, but twice, at this year’s Met Gala

Kristen Rogers and Scottie Andrew, CNN

(CNN) — For Zendaya’s highly anticipated return to the Met Gala, she and longtime stylist Law Roach gave us more than we could have asked for.

Returning to the Met Gala after five years of absence — and this time as an event co-chair — the “Challengers” star stepped out in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano, referencing a haute couture look he created at Christian Dior in 1999. The deep blue-and-green peacock-esque gown was a theatrical nod to the red carpet theme “The Garden of Time,” festooned with metallic birds, berries and vines and topped with a towering feather headpiece tucked into a hand-painted forest-green beret by milliner Stephen Jones.

Zendaya even had the iconic Margiela makeup to match, with thin brows, dramatic eyes and doll-like skin reminiscent of that of the models from the fashion house’s highly acclaimed couture show in January.

Toward the end of the night, Zendaya made a rare move when she surprised everyone with a dramatic second look — a black taffeta spring/summer 1996 Givenchy by Galliano gown sourced from the Beverly Hills vintage clothing store Lily et Cie. The dress — which Zendaya bought, according to The New York Times — was look No. 8 of Galliano’s first collection for Givenchy, which debuted amid the drama that surrounded the announcement of the designer as creative director for the brand.

More personally, the look is symbolic of “an investment in herself,” Lily et Cie founder Rita Watnick told The New York Times. “It says, ‘I am not an emissary for a brand. I am my own emissary.’”

Zendaya and Roach accessorized with a headpiece crafted from a bouquet of around two dozen roses, designed by Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2007.

Zendaya, with the help of self-proclaimed “image architect” Law Roach, has long been known for her Met Gala looks. At her last appearance in 2019, Roach transformed her magical Cinderella-style Tommy Hilfiger gown on the red carpet itself by using a wand to light up the skirt of her dress.

