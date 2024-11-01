New Yorkers have jaywalked for decades. It’s now legal, but tourists may want to think twice before following locals into the street

By Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Eating a slice of New York pizza, taking a stroll in Central Park and hustling down the busy sidewalks of Manhattan are all quintessential elements of New York City life that many a tourist dreams of doing. For many locals, jaywalking — crossing the street without regard for traffic signals — has also long been considered a rite of passage.

With recent legal changes, jaywalking is now officially permitted, but travelers should still look both ways before following locals into the street.

In September, the City Council passed legislation allowing pedestrians to cross the street at any time without adhering to traffic signals. This past weekend, the bill became law after Mayor Eric Adams neither signed nor vetoed the bill within a 30-day window.

Previously illegal in New York since 1958, jaywalking carried a fine of up to $250.

And it can be risky. Over the past five years, 200 people have died while crossing the street in the middle of the block or against traffic signals, accounting for around 34% of all pedestrian fatalities, according to testimony from the New York City Department of Transportation.

Supporters of the bill, including one of the sponsors, Council Member Mercedes Narcisse, believe this legislation is a step toward improving racial justice. New York police officers have historically faced criticism for targeting people of color with jaywalking tickets.

“In 2023, over 92% of jaywalking citations went to Black and Latino New Yorkers,” she said in an emailed statement.

Now that the law has been approved, Narcisse believes that officers can focus on real community concerns.

“Police officers have shared with me that they prefer to focus on true public safety efforts, not issuing tickets for crossing the street.”

The law allowing jaywalking officially goes into effect in February, but it does not eliminate the risks associated with the longstanding practice.

Liz Garcia, a spokesperson for the mayor, emphasized the dangers of jaywalking in a statement, noting the bill makes it clear that crossing against the light and mid-block is highly risky behavior.

“All road users are safer when everyone follows traffic rules,” she said, adding that pedestrians should “take advantage of safety mechanisms” at intersections and cross “in a crosswalk with the walk signal.”

Tourist safety precautions

While residents might be comfortable jaywalking, the practice poses risks for the millions visiting New York City. In 2023, 62.2 million people visited the city, according to the Office of the New York State Comptroller, making it one of the top 10 travel destinations in the world.

People from most countries and cultures will be relatively safe, especially because they might be more inclined to wait for a safe time to cross or follow the crowds, predicts David C. Schwebel, a psychology professor at The University of Alabama at Birmingham who studies youth safety.

In other countries where jaywalking is practiced differently and frequently, it might be a different story.

“In some Asian countries, for example, jaywalking is very common and typically involves crossing one lane at a time, with pedestrians waiting in the middle of the road to cross the next lane,” Schwebel said via email. “That would be uncommon in New York and create risk with drivers who are unfamiliar with pedestrians engaged in that practice.”

Whether you’re jaywalking or not, being aware of your surroundings is essential. The best approach is to stick to designated crossings and scan both ways for approaching vehicles before stepping into the street. Avoid distractions such as staring at your cell phone.

Make eye contact with drivers to be sure they see you, especially at night and in low-light situations such as fog or rainy weather,

