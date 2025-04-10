Lucy Markovic, star of ‘Australia’s Next Top Model,’ dies age 27

By Oscar Holland, CNN

(CNN) — Model Lucy Markovic, who rose to fame on “Australia’s Next Top Model” and later walked runways for the likes of Armani and Versace, has died age 27.

Her agency, Elite Model Management, announced her death via social media on Thursday, saying she had been battling a rare brain condition. A message confirming her death was also posted to Markovic’s official Instagram stories, just hours after a post announced she was “battling for her life.”

Elite Model Management’s statement went on to call Markovic “a bright shining light,” adding: “Modeling was one of Lucy’s dreams, and we are deeply honored to have been part of that journey with her,” it continued. “She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself — her warmth, her laughter, her light.”

Markovic was a teenager when she competed on the ninth season of “Australia’s Next Top Model,” a show based on Tyra Banks’ “America’s Next Top Model,” in 2015. She finished runner up, losing out in the final to Brittany Beattie.

She went on to forge a successful modeling career, appearing in campaigns for brands like Versace and Victoria Beckham, and walking catwalks for Oscar de la Renta, Bulgari, Givenchy and Dolce & Gabbana, among others. She also appeared in high-profile magazines including Marie Claire and various international editions of Vogue.

Three weeks ago, Markovic announced on Instagram she would be undergoing surgery for a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of blood vessels that can lead to brain damage and stroke. She described the malformation as “the size of a golf ball” and said she had experienced seizures.

The post revealed she had battled the condition for four years. It featured a photo of herself in hospital, along with an image of a brain scan. “Full flood of emotions in this time,” she had written in the caption. “Life’s a journey and I’m ready for the next chapter.”

Tributes flooded in from across the fashion world on Thursday, with newly crowned Model of the Year Alex Consani among those leaving messages for Markovic on her Instagram account.

Fashion icon Donatella Versace, who now serves as Versace’s chief brand ambassador, also used the platform to pay tribute to Markovic.

“I am so sorry to hear the news about @lucymarkovicc,” wrote Versace, who last month stepped down as her family label’s chief creative officer after 28 years. “Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

Markovic’s Australian agency, Kult Australia, meanwhile wrote: “Today, we lost a star… She was radiant, warm and a beautiful soul.”

