Air New Zealand has a solution to the airplane seat recline debate

(CNN) – In travel news this week: Couples who moved from the US to South America, Venice’s radical plan to save the city from flooding, plus Air New Zealand reveals its much anticipated new Dreamliner cabin design.

Air New Zealand’s Dreamliner redesign

Air New Zealand was named the third best airline in the world for 2025 by AirlineRatings.com, but the quality Kiwi carrier isn’t resting on its laurels.

The airline has just revealed its fully redesigned 787-9 Dreamliner, which was several years in the planning and 184 days in the retrofitting.

The new cabin experience is spread across Business Premier, Business Premier Luxe, Premium Economy and Economy.

Business Premier seats have sliding privacy screens, a 24-inch inflight entertainment screen, and a full lie-flat recline with a headrest lift for movie-watching. The front row of Business Premier is given up to Luxe seats, which have a full closing door, a larger bed and space for two to dine.

Premium Economy seats have increased storage space, side wings for privacy, plus a fixed outer shell so that passengers can recline their seats without disturbing the person behind them — a detente in the reclining seat war.

Economy passengers will get 50% bigger inflight entertainment screens, new snack trays and stowage options, plus there’s a new Economy Stretch seating option with 39% more legroom.

The aircraft will enter service on May 19, flying from Auckland, New Zealand, to Brisbane, Australia. Later that day, the Dreamliner will complete its first long-haul trip from Auckland to San Francisco.

Relocating to Central and South America

A New York couple left the Big Apple behind in January 2023 for a new life in Montevideo in Uruguay, one of the smallest countries in South America.

The thirty-something pair, Austin Mullins and Jack Richards, are now permanent Uruguayan residents and are finding locals “kind and patient” and the city “a really special place.”

An Albuquerque couple relocated to Ecuador two years ago in the hope of enjoying a peaceful retirement. Just as the pair were settling in, however, the country was plunged into a state of emergency.

Moving abroad is a decision that requires plenty of research and planning. Some of the best countries for American expats are in Central America, such as Costa Rica and Panama. Here’s what to know before you go.

Melting ice and rising seas

The average sea level in Venice has risen nearly a foot since 1900, while the city itself has subsided by close to 10 inches. The famous “floating city” has become a sinking city, but now there’s a daring plan to lift the entire town above rising floodwaters.

In Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, the runway at the world’s northernmost airport is melting. Svalbard locals told CNN how they’re preparing for the future.

And a teeny low-lying island nation in the Pacific ocean is selling citizenship to save itself from rising seas. Nauru has introduced a controversial “golden passport” scheme, with a price tag of $105,000, and the money raised will be used to relocate people to higher ground.

Mapping Alcatraz

Alcatraz has been making headlines this week, thanks to President Donald Trump’s declaration that he wishes to reopen the notorious prison.

The site is currently managed by the National Park Service and scientists recently 3D-mapped the entire island. What they found may change how the historic site survives for the future.

