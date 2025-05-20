TikTokers are filming their beauty routines on airplanes. Not everyone thinks it’s a good idea

By Isabelle Rodney, CNN

(CNN) — For years, long-haul flights have been synonymous with discomfort, dehydration and a distinct absence of glamor.

Whether it’s a child in the seat behind kicking your chair for nine hours, your lips chapping from the dry cabin air or the minimal access to personal care amenities, passengers are often left feeling anything but refreshed on arrival at their destinations.

However, a viral TikTok trend is turning that reputation on its head.

Initially started by influencers, many passengers are now filming and sharing their own “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) videos from their cabin seats, transforming airplane tray tables into makeshift vanity stations.

As a result, they have turned mid-air downtime into moments of beauty and self-care, offering social media viewers a tutorial on how to go from zombie to glamour model mid-flight.

These in-flight routines include everything from hair rollers and bonnets to under-eye patches and full-face makeup applications, all in an effort to arrive at their holiday destination runway ready.

And the trend does not stop there. Some passengers are even turning cramped airplane bathrooms into backdrops for their nighttime skincare rituals.

It’s part of a broader shift toward prioritizing wellness and self-presentation, even at 35,000 feet. Yet as the trend grows, some are questioning the practicality of it all.

We spoke to content creators who’ve tried the trend, along with a dermatologist, to get their take.

Moisture, minis and mascara

Berfin Yilmaz, a TikToker who makes self-care, makeup and skincare content, told CNN Travel that she was inspired by the trend’s visibility on TikTok and wanted to try something “different and creative” with her first in-flight GRWM. She emphasized the importance of focusing on skincare while flying.

“Airplane cabins are very dry and so we need to moisturize our skin,” she said.

In Yilmaz’s video, she uses fewer products than other influencers, opting to avoid heavy makeup to let her skin breathe better. Her goal is to keep her skin feeling “fresh and comfortable” while maintaining a natural look.

Before filming, she disinfected her hands with an antibacterial wipe, then applied sunscreen as a base layer. As seen in the video: “I used mascara and blusher and as my lips were dry, I also used a lip balm,” she added.

She kept her products travel-friendly, mostly miniature sizes, and used her phone for lighting.

Yilmaz says most passengers were asleep while she was filming and so she didn’t draw attention to herself or disturb others.

It should be noted, of course, that if you’re on a busy flight moving around in your seat and using the light on your phone could have the potential to annoy nearby travelers in this very confined space.

A coping mechanism takes off

For UK content creator Georgia Barratt, the trend isn’t just about beauty — it’s a therapeutic tool. “I actually hadn’t seen anyone do it,” she says. “But the reason I do it is because I have really, really bad anxiety around travel.”

After more than two years of therapy, she’s learned that distraction helps. “Watching films or listening to music doesn’t work,” she says. “But doing my makeup — that’s the only thing that helps.”

What began as a coping mechanism evolved into content. Her first few videos garnered millions of views and the routine has become a mainstay during short-haul flights. “I think the longest I’ve done is just under four hours to South Italy and I really went ham for that because I dragged it out the whole time.”

Barratt revealed that she doesn’t apply makeup during take-off or landing due to flight restrictions and instead saves it for cruising. “As soon as they take the signs off and they’re flat on a cruise, I’ll start and go for it. And I will be doing the craziest look I would never like usually wear out in public but I’m like, I need to make it last two hours,” she says.

And while fellow passengers might glance her way, Barratt says she’s careful not to invade in anyone’s personal space while filming. “It’s their flight too,” she notes. “So I try not to annoy anyone.”

Most airlines still require liquids to be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) and packed within a single, transparent, resealable plastic bag to be carried in hand luggage on flights. But with most makeup products falling under the 3.4 oz limit, including foundation and concealer, Barratt rarely encounters any difficulties when carrying out her full glam routine.

“You would be surprised about how few liquid products you actually use in a routine,” she says. “If you’re sensible about what you bring, let’s say like contour, if you bring like a stick that doesn’t need to go in a liquid bag.

“You actually don’t need that many liquid products and it’s pretty easy.”

Her setup is also self-contained: brushes in a small bag, a mirror mounted behind her phone and a tripod for stability. She noted that sometimes the lighting can be bad, so from time to time she may whack out a selfie stick if she is feeling “ballsy.”

“Filming is the hardest part,” she admits. “People might give you looks when they know you’re a content creator. But who cares if someone thinks you’re a weirdo? You’ll never see them again.”

She added: “If you have anxiety and you want to get through a flight just find something that distracts you. If it is something that you struggle with and you want to do your makeup on the plane, then just do it. You’re not hurting anyone.”

Beyond the potential to go viral, Barratt believes the trend signals a cultural shift.

“I think it shows people are caring less of what other people think about them,” she said. “Like filming in public in general takes a good level of confidence because you’re always going to get people that judge you. But I just feel like people are just getting more confident.”

Filming restrictions and reactions

Most airlines allow passengers to film or take photos using phones or small cameras, as long as it doesn’t interfere with flight safety or disrupt cabin crew.

Under United Airlines’ policy, customers can capture personal moments in-flight, but filming or photographing other passengers or airline staff without their permission is not allowed. American, Delta and Southwest also have similar rules in place.

Delta recently updated its onboard guidance regarding customer photos and videos on flights noting:

“We recognize that capturing content is a standard part of customers’ travel experiences. However, capturing content should not interfere with the safety or security of flight, fellow customers or our employees. We ask that you are mindful of including Delta employees in that content, and respectful in your intent.”

Still, the growing popularity of social media filming comes at a time when airlines are seeing a rise in disruptive passenger incidents.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), there was one unruly passenger reported for every 568 flights in 2022 — up from one per 835 flights in 2021. As of May 2025, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has received 545 reports of unruly passenger behavior this year alone.

While numbers have dropped by more than 80% since incidents peaked in early 2021, the FAA says there’s still work to be done. Interfering with the duties of a crew member is a violation of federal law and passengers can be fined up to $37,000 per violation. Even just one incident can carry multiple fines.

When contacted by CNN, the FAA advised that all travelers “follow crew members’ safety instructions while on board.”

Delta staff are also allowed to ask passengers to respect their privacy and avoid including them in any content. However, the airline clarified that crew cannot force a passenger to stop filming, nor can they “remove someone from a flight merely because they took a photo or video.”

This comes after several recent on-board incidents including a flight attendant going viral on a Delta flight from Boston to West Palm Beach after being photographed wearing a Palestine flag pin.

That said, many flight attendants are actually fans of the trend.

On one of @jazhand’s GRWM plane videos, several cabin crew members commented to say they enjoy watching passengers do their makeup mid-air.

“As a flight attendant, I love watching people do their makeup on the plane,” said @m.burr. “There’s something so chic about it and I want to ask what every single product is.”

Another user, @flexlex18, agreed: “I second this, I want to know your technique and why you use that product.”

But while some crew members might be impressed (or at the very least, unbothered by the filming) some TikTok viewers are not so understanding.

In a 2024 video posted by @kaayywright, which shows her applying a full-face mid-flight, responses were far more divided. The video racked up over 4.5 million views and nearly 120,000 likes, but some users weren’t thrilled by her in-flight glam.

“Disgusting,” one user wrote. “Definitely would’ve seen if you could get kicked off,” said @thatsherliyahh. “This pissed me off,” added @itskaren.xo.

One comment even asked if the video was “rage bait,” while another pointed out: “The dude in the back has had it with you.”

Hygiene at 35,000 feet

Furthermore, not everyone is convinced that applying mid-air makeup is the best idea for your skin — particularly when it comes to hygiene.

Airplane tray tables, seatbelt buckles and armrests are known to be among the dirtiest surfaces onboard. A 2019 Airline Water Study by Diet Detective and Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center found that even tap water on certain US airlines was contaminated with varying levels of E. coli and coliform.

However, with most flights now offering antibacterial wipes and long-haul routes undergoing more extensive cleaning, the routine is arguably not much riskier than applying makeup at home.

Dr. Sapna Palep, a dermatologist and medical director at Spring Street Dermatology in New York, says she understands the trend’s appeal but has a few concerns. “It’s nice to see that on these long flights people are actually trying to do something about their skin,” she says. “But if you’re acne-prone or have rosacea, that’s going to be a nightmare.”

According to Palep, the typical cabin environment of low humidity and recycled air can leave skin fragile and dry. “The outer layer of your skin, the stratum corneum, becomes more fragile and frays easily,” she explains. “Moisture is essential before applying makeup.”

She explained that travel exposes skin to different humidity levels and sun exposure, which can aggravate existing conditions. For this reason, she advises travellers to take extra care with hygiene and their skincare routines.

“These trends are great,” she adds, “But they need to be tailored to each person’s skin.”

Her advice? Keep it simple. “Get on the plane fresh-faced. In the last hour before landing, that’s when you can glam up,” she says. “You don’t even have to go to the bathroom — just have good makeup remover wipes and do a thorough wipe-down of your face before reapplying makeup.”

Palep recommends steering clear of alcohol-heavy toners or wipes and sticking to light bases and mineral makeup for those with sensitive skin. Her favorite in-flight products include a ceramide-enhanced moisturizer and a small spray bottle of chlorhexidine to sanitize the face pre-makeup.

Ultimately, whether this trend is used as a distraction tool, self-care ritual or content opportunity, GRWMs at 35,000 feet are the latest example of how TikTok continues to influence travel habits and challenge traditional expectations of what flying looks and feels like.

If you’re tempted to try it yourself, just remember to be mindful and avoid filming other passengers or cabin crew. No one wants to end up going viral just for looking exhausted on other people’s TikTok feeds.

And while the cabin may not be the most conventional place to blend or apply contour, landing glam may just be worth the little bit of turbulence.

