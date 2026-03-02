The most striking looks from the Actor Awards red carpet

By Oscar Holland and Stephy Chung, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards returned on Sunday evening, complete with a new name — and, for the first time ever, a thematic dress code.

Now known as the Actor Awards, the annual ceremony’s 32nd edition sent attendees very specific sartorial instructions: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ‘30s.”

Some guests took the guidance more literally than others; many appeared to disregard the theme entirely. But there were, nonetheless, plenty of fringes, beaded embellishments and allusions to the jazz age on the red carpet at LA’s Shrine Auditorium.

Chase Infiniti, the breakout star of Oscar favorite “One Battle After Another,” put a sparkling spin on the period in a sequined Louis Vuitton mermaid gown and matching headpiece. Sheryl Lee Ralph (and her daughter and stylist Ivy Coco Maurice) also wholeheartedly embraced the dress code with a feather boa and a retro finger wave.

Elsewhere, vintage Hollywood silhouettes and flapper dresses were reinterpreted in subtle ways, from Odessa A’zion’s shaggy fringed jumpsuit to the glittering drop waist of Rose Byrne’s silk crepe Chanel dress. Kristen Bell, Viola Davis and “The Pitt” star Supriya Ganesh were among the others successfully capturing the era’s opulence without veering into costume party territory.

More artful takes included Teyana Taylor’s showstopping Thom Browne gown, which looked as if it had been painted on the actor’s body — an optical illusion evoking the “trompe-l’œil” (or “deceive the eye”) style popularized by designer Elsa Schiaparelli in the 1920s and 1930s. Demi Moore, meanwhile, turned to Schiaparelli’s namesake label for her plunging look, a plume of polka-dotted tulle billowing out behind her.

The theme was arguably harder for the evening’s men. The abundance of double-breasted, rather than single-breasted, jackets arguably channeled a style of suit popular from the 1930s. But the styling — whether Timothée Chalamet’s open-collar Prada look or Connor Storrie’s shirtless Saint Laurent one — remained relatively contemporary.

See below for red carpet highlights.

