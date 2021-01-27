Palm Springs International Film Festival recognizes actor-rapper Riz Ahmed

Film Festival

The organizers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced today that British-Pakistani actor-rapper Riz Ahmed will receive an award for his performance in "Sound of Metal."

"Riz Ahmed delivers one of the most complex and moving on-screen

performances of the year,'' Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said in announcing that the 38-year-old performer will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor.

Ahmed won an Emmy Award in 2017 for his performance in HBO's "The Night Of."

In "Sound of Metal,'' he portrays a punk-metal drummer and recovering heroin addict who suffers rapid hearing loss, forcing him to rapidly confront a new reality. Ahmed learned American Sign Language for the role.

Last year's recipient of the award, Adam Driver, went on to be nominated for an Oscar for his performance in "Marriage Story."

Festival organizers previously announced director Chloe Zhao ( "Nomadland'') and actors Gary Oldman ( "Mank") and Carey Mulligan ( "Promising Young Woman'') as 2021 honorees.

The festival's in-person activities, including the awards gala, are canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Palm Springs International Film Society, "Entertainment Tonight'' is scheduled to air a tribute on Feb. 11 recognizing the honorees.

More information can be found at www.psfilmfest.org.