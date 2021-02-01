PSIFF names Actor Leslie Odom Jr. for its Spotlight Award, Actor

Film Festival

Actor Leslie Odom, Jr. has been named by the Palm Springs International Film Festival as is the recipient of its Spotlight Award, Actor for One Night in Miami.

"Leslie Odom, Jr. is a truly talented performer," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "In his latest project, One Night in Miami, Odom Jr. brilliantly portrays singer Sam Cooke with charisma and tenacity, as he joins iconic figures Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, and Jim Brown in this fictionalized account that is based on their actual meeting. It is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Leslie Odom, Jr.," Matzner added.

Odom Jr. joins other past recipients of the Spotlight Award, Actor include Timothée Chalamet, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Foxx, Andrew Garfield, Sam Rockwell, and J.K. Simmons. In the years they were honored Rockwell and Simmons won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He also joins other honorees this year including Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award), Gary Oldman (Chairman's Award), Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award) and The Trail of the Chicago 7 (Vanguard Award).

The Festival and Film Awards Gala will not take place as an in-person event this year due to the pandemic. Instead, Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees on February 11th and February 25th.