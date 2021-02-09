Palm Springs International Film Festival recognizes actor Daniel Kaluuya

Film Festival

The organizers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced today that British actor Daniel Kaluuya will receive an International Star Award for his portrayal of a prominent member of the Black Panther Party in "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said Kaluuya -- a 2018 Oscar nominee for his starring role in "Get Out," delivered a "powerful performance" as Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party.

The film, which takes place in late 1960s Chicago at the tail end of the civil rights movement, details Hampton's interaction with FBI informant William O'Neal, who infiltrated Hampton's inner circle.

The Palm Springs film festival's in-person activities, including the awards gala, are canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Palm Springs International Film Society still plans to acknowledge this year's most celebrated films and film performances via a tribute that will air Thursday on "Entertainment Tonight.''

Festival organizers previously announced director Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland'') and actors Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Anthony Hopkins ("The Father''), Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday"), Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami''), Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal''), Gary Oldman ("Mank'') and Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman'') as 2021 honorees, along with "The Trial of the Chicago 7'' as the winner of the Vanguard Award that recognizes a director and cast for "collective work on an exceptional film project.''

Variety will honor British director Steve McQueen with the Creative Impact in Directing Award at the 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards virtual event on Feb. 26 for "Small Axe," a collection of films he created for Amazon Studios.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is set to return next year. The Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled for June 22-28.

More information can be found at www.psfilmfest.org.